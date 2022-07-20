Bills camp: August 5 Highmark practice tickets are available Thursday, Friday

The Buffalo Bills say the free tickets that are required to attend the practice at Highmark Stadium will be made available over the next two days.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are set to hit the field at training camp for the first time Sunday morning, and unlike in years past, free tickets are required to attend all practices, not just the night ones that used to take place at what is now St. John Fisher University.

Tickets for the Rochester practices have all been claimed after being made available on the team's app last week.

Many fans expressed frustration over extreme wait times and technical difficulties. The team says that was due to high demand.

There is, however, the chance to see the team work on its one practice date in Orchard Park, which would be August 5 at Highmark Stadium.

The team has announced that tickets for that event will first be made available online to season-ticket holders at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

A Bills spokesperson says more information regarding specifics on how to obtain tickets will be made available.