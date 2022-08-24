Bills' bubble guys last chance comes Friday vs. Carolina

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that most of the starters are not going play, and yes, that includes quarterback Josh Allen.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will wrap the preseason up this Friday with the Carolina panthers on the road.

This game is going to be for more of those guys on the bubble trying to make the Bills' 53-man roster. As a former undrafted guy who was once fighting to make a roster, linebacker Tyrel Dodson said with this final preseason game he told the young guys you just have to just play your game and maximize your opportunities.

"I was in that spot at one time and you got to maximize your opportunities," Dodson said. "Of course, you're going to be nervous but you can't be scared. Through practice it's going to show that your ready. I talked to a lot of undrafted guys, and I think every undrafted guy can play somewhere, so I'm excited to see all of those guys ball out."

After Friday's preseason game, the Bills will have to get down to the NFL's mandated 53 players from 80 by Aug. 30.