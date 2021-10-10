Worth the wait: Bills make statement, beat Chiefs in Kansas City

Allen had only seven completions at halftime, but they went for 219 yards and two touchdowns to jump-start Buffalo's 38-20 victory. He ran for another score.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lightning delay at halftime briefly stopped Josh Allen and the Bills offense in a way the Kansas City defense couldn't on Sunday night.

Allen had only seven completions at halftime, but they went for 219 yards and two touchdowns to jump-start Buffalo's 38-20 victory. It was the first time the Bills and Chiefs had played since January's AFC Championship Game.

Allen scored the Bills' first points on a 9-yard run in the first quarter, then connected with Emmanuel Sanders and Dawson Knox on two long touchdown passes in the second quarter. The score to Sanders covered 35 yards, and the one to Knox spanned 53 yards.

It was Knox's fifth touchdown in as many games this season. He finished with three catches for 117 yards.

With a 24-13 halftime lead, the Bills were in control. Then lightning struck, literally, and both teams were forced to sit through a delay before starting the second half.

When play did resume, however, the defense quickly sprung to life. Micah Hyde returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown, and with the extra point, Buffalo pushed its lead to 31-13.

It was part of a frustrating night for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw two interceptions. His touchdown pass to Travis Kelce trimmed the lead to 31-20 early in the fourth quarter, but that momentum didn't last.

Sanders caught a second touchdown pass, this one covering 8 yards, as the Bills extended the lead to 38-20 with 5 minutes, 55 seconds to play. Sanders finished with three catches for 54 yards.