Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win since 1995

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A quarter-century ago, the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game. Now they have another victory.

They even figured out how to stop a Hail Mary.

Buffalo snapped an 0-6 postseason skid with a 27-24 victory Saturday against Indianapolis. The previous playoff win was over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass to end the game.