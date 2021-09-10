Buffalo Bills awarded 'best fans' by FOX Sports for 2nd year in a row

FOX Sports NFL announced on Twitter Thursday that the Buffalo Bills have once again won the title of "best fan base in the NFL."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With only two days until the Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Bills fans already have a reason to celebrate.

FOX Sports NFL announced on Twitter Thursday that the Buffalo Bills have once again won the title of "best fan base in the NFL." BillsMafia won the crown for the second year in a row.

The poll was conducted on the FOX Sports NFL Twitter account, and Bills fans beat Cleveland Browns fans for the title. In the final poll, FOX Sports NFL says 177,000 votes were cast.

The Buffalo Bills are looking to defend their first AFC East title since 1995.

The Bills and the Steelers will meet for a third consecutive year this Sunday, with Buffalo having won the past two — both in prime time.