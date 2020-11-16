TAKE2: Adam & Vic discuss the final play and Josh Allen

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live to break down the Bills 32-30 loss to the Cardinals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ball was in the air and three Buffalo defenders converged on DeAndre Hopkins.

The Bills didn't necessarily have height, but they did have numbers to make one of the more fundamental plays in football: Knock the ball away on a Hail Mary.

An irritated Sean McDermott said the same thing postgame.

"We've got great guys in this locker room. They're saying the same thing. Knock the ball down. Can't be interception minded in that situation. Knock the ball down."

It obviously didn't happen as Hopkins came down with a miraculous catch to secure a 32-30 win for the Arizona Cardinals.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live for takes on what did and didn't happen in defending that final play, as well as what coulda, shoulda, woulda been Josh Allen's game-winning touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, along with his two interceptions.