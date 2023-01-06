Bills play-by-play announcer John Murphy is recovering from stroke

The Bills put out a statement on social media from the Murphy family that John suffered a stroke last weekend.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — John Murphy, the play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills is recovering from a stroke.

The Bills put out a statement on social media from the Murphy family that John suffered a stroke last weekend. They say he is currently recovering at his home with his family and making progress.

The family says they are grateful for the excellent care they received from the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Murphy, a former sports anchor, has been the Bills radio play-by-play announcer since 2003 when Van Miller retired. He also served as the Bills color analysis, along side Miller prior.

Murphy, a Lockport native, was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2019.

