Buffalo Bills among the NFL's 4 defenses peaking in the postseason

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills defense isn't the same pushover it was to start the season or the one that gave up the so-called Hail Murray in a Week 10 loss at Arizona.

Buffalo has won eight straight since Kyler Murray's last-second 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the Cardinals' 32-30 victory.

The Bills have used the loss as motivation in preparing to make their first AFC championship game appearance in 27 years. They play at Kansas City on Sunday.