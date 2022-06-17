Bills' AJ Epenesa ready to hit his pinnacle

AJ Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Greg Rousseau all have an untapped amount of talent and are looking to find their consistency this season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have played it heavy in the pass rushing game when it comes to the defensive line, and now is the time for the young "three musketeers" to step up their game.

"We're like the three musketeers," AJ Epenesa said. "We're all like best friends. We hang out all the time you'll see us at practice were bouncing ideas off each other we went to Las Vegas to stuck together trying to figure it out."

AJ Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Greg Rousseau all have an untapped amount of talent, and it was something Von Miller saw at his pass rush summit.

Now the three have to take those notes and translate it to the field.

"They were so open on teaching everything they ha in their toolbox," Epenesa said. "To see them work and talk on the details on their pass rush made me want to lock in more and see theirs, other littles, and things I didn't think about myself."

But now the key for the three, especially Epenesa, who is entering his third year is consistency.

"Just kind of getting into a routine," Epenesa said. "That's something I'm kind of struggling with getting into: the daily routine of getting up early, getting our bodies ready for practice, and doing the extra step to prepare for each day so we can be as consistent as possible."

Don't get it twisted, the Bills have more than enough defensive linemen on their roster that if one of them slips during training camp, it will be the next man up mentality.

"My mindset is just to attack it like any other camp," Epenesa said. "Give it all I got, show the coaches I've improved, show them I can play, stuff like that."