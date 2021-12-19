Week 15 preview: Bills aim to keep postseason hopes alive vs. Carolina

The Buffalo defense has struggled to stop star players, something that has lead to a 3-5 record in their past eight games.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are four things to look for during Sunday's game in Orchard Park:

Josh is ready

After being seen in a walking boot after suffering a foot injury in last week's game versus Tampa Bay, Allen's status leading up to Sunday was uncertain. As the team progressed throughout the week, it became evidentially clear at practice that Josh's foot sprain was not a serious injury and that he would be ready to go. On Friday, head coach Sean McDermott made that announcement that Allen is expected to start without any limitations.

The Bills need Allen more than ever right now, and a 100% Allen at that. The team is fighting for their playoff lives and let's face it if Allen is not healthy, this team is going to have a tough time making a deep playoff run. It will be worth monitoring Allen's foot on Sunday versus Carolina as the game goes on.

Bills tackling needs to improve

After last week's overtime loss to Tampa Bay, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette said that the Bills are not a good tackling team. He wasn't kidding.

Fournette opened the scoring in their win over Buffalo with a 47-yard touchdown run. This has been a consistent theme in Buffalo's losses this year where it gives up big plays on the ground.

On Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, we saw Damien Harris score a rushing touchdown for 64 yards. When they faced the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry did the same thing, and against the Indianapolis Colts, Jonathan Taylor had five touchdowns. This is clearly an issue.

When asked about the poor tackling, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said, "First and foremost, we take pride in our tackling. We practice that day in and day out, it is what makes a defense great. I won't dwell in the past, on what has been said for teams that we already played."

Starting defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was also vocal about the team working on getting their run defense situated.

"The guys are rallying, and we have been working on our pursuit angles. Anytime you have an opportunity, we call it missed (opportunities) if you miss a tackle, so if you have the guy, you have to take him down," Phillips said.

According to PFF, the Bills missed nine tackles in Week 14. In Weeks 11 and 13 combined, the Bills missed 28 tackles. It's clear this has to be a focus for the team going forward.

Carolina is banged up

As far as Sunday, the Bills take on a depleted Carolina Panthers ground game. Yes, they do have Cam Newton, who likes to run, but Panthers star running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is out for the rest of the 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury last month.

Filling in for McCaffrey is Chuba Hubbard, who was out-snapped 38-25 last week by passing-down back Ameer Abdullah, but that was most likely because the Panthers trailed the Falcons for most of that game.

Hubbard has just 460 yards on 132 carries and four touchdowns. He is not a back who should light up the Bills' defense, even with their woes this season.

The Panthers are just 5-8 on the season and are looking for a miraculous finish to their season to clinch the final playoff spot in the NFC. A win on Sunday in Buffalo could be the start they need.

Must win for Buffalo

This game is a must-win for Buffalo, which sits just one game above .500 on the season at 7-6. Each game here on out is extremely important given how tight the AFC playoff picture is.