Bills agree to terms with WR Isaiah McKenzie

The Bills are bringing back wide out Isaiah McKenzie on a two-year deal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have agreed to terms with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on a two-year deal.

The wide receiver played in 15 games in 2021 and totaled 20 catches, 178 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Bills have a few question marks at wide receiver this offseason with Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders not expected back, it's good to see the team gain some clarity by signing McKenzie who was a pending free agent.

On Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that punter Matt Haack has agreed to lower his salary to $1.135 million in salary and bonuses, rather than the more than $1.8 million that he was on track to earn before the changes.