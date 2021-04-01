x
Buffalo Bills add receiver depth by signing Kenny Stills to practice squad

Stills joins the AFC East champion Bills who are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts (11-5) in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday.
Wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) sets up a play in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed receiver Kenny Stills to their practice squad, adding valuable experienced depth to their roster in time for the playoffs. 

Stills is an eighth-year player who was cut by the Texans in late November after having difficulty establishing a role in Houston’s Deshaun Watson-led offense with 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. 

He joins the AFC East champion Bills who are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts (11-5) in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday.  

Stills provides Buffalo insurance in the event starter Cole Beasley remains sidelined with a knee injury that forced him to miss a season-ending 56-26 win over Miami on Sunday.

    

