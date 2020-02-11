Bills add former 1st-round pick Darron Lee to practice squad

Selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2016 draft, Lee spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed linebacker Darron Lee to their practice squad after the former first-round draft pick opened the season serving a four-week NFL suspension for an undisclosed reason.

Selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2016 draft, Lee spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets. He was then traded to Kansas City, where Lee started two games but was mostly limited to special teams roles.

It's unclear why Lee was suspended this offseason by the NFL for a second time in his career. He also served a four-game suspension in 2018 for violating the league's substance abuse policy.