Bills activate Miller from the reserve/PUP list, place White on IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There had been speculation all week, but now it's official: Von Miller has been activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Bills made that announcement on social media at 4 p.m. Saturday, ahead of their game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. Sunday Eastern time.

Miller on Friday had said there was a “94.5 percent" chance of him playing in the Bills' Week 5 game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He had been listed as questionable on the team's injury report earlier this week.

A knee injury in late November cut short his first season with the Bills.

The Bills also placed cornerback Tre’Davious White on injured reserve with an Achilles injury that he suffered during the Bills' 48-20 home victory against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.