Bills activate DT Jordan Phillips off active/PUP list

BUFFALO, New York — The Buffalo Bills defense welcomed back veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Sunday morning as he was activated off the PUP or Physically Unable to Perform list.

Phillips underwent surgery on a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder on February 14 this past offseason and was finally able to participate in his first piece of training camp in Pittsford Sunday morning.

"It was long," Phillips said. "I didn't think it'd be as tough as it was but I'm happy to be where I'm at right now."