Bills' 3rd-year tight end Knox enjoying breakthrough season

Knox credits his jump in production on a number of factors, including the close bond he's established with quarterback Josh Allen.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Dawson Knox is enjoying a breakthrough season in his third year in Buffalo.

He is the team's first tight end to score in four consecutive games. His team-leading five touchdowns receiving also happen to be the most among NFL tight ends.

The two are so tight that they hsve even begun finishing each other's sentences. Knox is from Nashville, Tennessee, and soon enough he will enjoy a homecoming with the Bills playing at the Titans on Monday night.