Buffalo Bills 2023 schedule released

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The full Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL schedule has been released.

Week 1: 09/11, at New York Jets at 8:15 p.m.

Week 2: 09/17, vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.

Week 3: 09/24, at Washington Commanders at 1 p.m.

Week 4: 10/01, vs. Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m.

Week 5: 10/08, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London at 9:30 a.m.

Week 6: 10/15, vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m.

Week 7: 10/22, at New England Patriots at 1 p.m.

Week 8: 10/26, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m.

Week 9: 11/05, at Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m.

Week 10: 11/13, vs. Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m.

Week 11: 11/19, vs. New York Jets at 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: 11/26, at Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m.

Week 13: Bye week

Week 14: 12/10, at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.

Week 15: 12/17, vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: 12/23, at Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00 p.m.

Week 17: 12/31, vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m.

Week 18: TBD, at Miami Dolphins at TBD

The NFL announced the full slate of five international games during the upcoming season on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills found out in late January that they would be traveling to London for the first time since 2015 but did not know which stadium they would play in, on what date, and against who.

On Wednesday, the Bills finally found out that they would be heading across the pond to face the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 5 on October 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On Thursday morning, prior to the full release of the 2023 NFL schedule, it was announced that the Bills and Josh Allen will be kicking off their season at MetLife Stadium with a Week 1 prime-time battle against Aaron Rodgers and his new team, the New York Jets.