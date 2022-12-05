Bills, Rams will kick off a new NFL season in Los Angeles

The Bills will open the 2022 NFL season on Channel 2, in prime time, in Los Angeles.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's official: The Buffalo Bills will face the Rams in Los Angeles to kickoff the 2022 NFL season, the team announced via Twitter on Thursday.

It's no surprise with the high profile nature that Josh Allen brings, add in the addition of former Rams linebacker Von Miller to Buffalo, and it's clear this is the best game to open the season.

That game will take place Thursday September 8 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Last week, it was announced that the Bills will be hosting the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m. This is the second year in a row that the Bills and Titans will face off on Monday night.