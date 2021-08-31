Buffalo Bills 2021 roster cuts

The Buffalo Bills had to trim their list to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL's cutdown day is here.

The Buffalo Bills had to trim theirs to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bills announced Monday that they released RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell, and CB Tim Harris. On Monday, the Buffalo Bills also traded DE Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bills released four more players Tuesday morning including TE Jacob Hollister, guard Jamil Douglas, OL Jack Anderson, and WR Tanner Gentry.

Here's the current list of players who have been cut:

We’ve released 23 players from the roster. More info on our moves: bufbills.co/2WGC63K Posted by Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, August 31, 2021