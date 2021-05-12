Bills 2021 schedule starts with Steelers, Chiefs in Week 5, Tom Brady in Week 14

The Bills have at least four prime-time games on the schedule, including a Thanksgiving night feast against the Saints in New Orleans.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — No more speculation, the Buffalo Bills' schedule for next season is out.

Week 1: Sunday, September 12, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, September 19, at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, September 26, vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, October 3, vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, October 10, at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6: Monday, October 18, at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, October 24, Bye

Week 8: Sunday, October 31, vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, November 7, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, November 14, at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, November 21, vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Thursday, November 25: at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m.

Week 13: Monday, December 6, vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, December 12, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15: Saturday, December 18 or Sunday, December 19, vs. Carolina Panthers, TBA

Week 16: Sunday, December 26, at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, January 2, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Sunday, January 9, vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.

IT’S HERE.



📺: NFLN at 8pm pic.twitter.com/ZOktxxMErn — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2021

The increase in prime-time games for the Bills this season came as no surprise to Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News.

"You're going to hear it a lot, the Bills are TV gold. That is not an overstatement," he told 2 On Your Side. "They are considered TV gold, and the networks when they plan these schedules out, of course, with a lot from the league, they are looking for the magnets, the attractions.

"And Josh Allen is a big one, Stefon Diggs, that explosive offense. The Bills in general, being in that AFC championship game, besides their fan base, they draw from a very large area."

Jay Skurski of the The Buffalo News added: "Gone are the days that fans are complaining about no prime-time games. Now it's the media complaining about prime-time games because they are deadline killers for us, but that's the price that you pay for covering a fun football game, a very good football team."

Earlier Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Bills would open the 2021 season with home date against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game is scheduled for Sunday, September 12 at 1 p.m.