Bills' 2021 schedule leaks, rumors surface ahead of Wednesday night release

Here is a look at the latest Buffalo Bills 2021 schedule rumor leaks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' 2021-2022 schedule is set to be released at 8 p.m., but until then there have been plenty of schedule rumor leaks. Here is a look at a few of the rumors.

As of now the only confirmed game is Week 1, when the Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m.

The #Bills will host the #Steelers in Week 1 at 1PM. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) May 12, 2021

According to Bills Wire's Bradley Gelber, here is the rumored schedule.

It appears the #Bills entire 2021 regular season schedule has already been leaked. (Some times & dates haven't been released.) pic.twitter.com/OFJYX9EMNI — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) May 12, 2021

FWIW, can confirm the #Bills home schedule, per source:



Wk 1: vs. PIT - 9/12

Wk 3: vs. WFT - 9/26

Wk 4: vs. HOU - 10/3

Wk 8: vs. MIA - 10/31

Wk 11: vs. IND – 11/21

Wk 13: vs. NE - 12/6

Wk 15: vs. CAR - 12/19 (Flex option: 12/18)

Wk 17: vs. ATL - 1/2

Wk 18: vs. NYJ - 1/9 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) May 12, 2021

Gelber also tweeted the nine home games, with the Bills hosting the Carolina Panthers on either a Saturday or Sunday.

The most notable rumored game is a rematch of the AFC championship game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 for Sunday Night Football on Channel 2.

NFL Schedule Leak: The #Chiefs will host the #Bills in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football. A rematch of the AFC Championship Game. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2021

According to Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion, the Bills will have a Thanksgiving holiday matchup, heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints for a prime-time game.