Bills' 2021 schedule leaks, rumors surface ahead of Wednesday night release

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' 2021-2022 schedule is set to be released at 8 p.m., but until then there have been plenty of schedule rumor leaks. Here is a look at a few of the rumors.
As of now the only confirmed game is Week 1, when the Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m.
According to Bills Wire's Bradley Gelber, here is the rumored schedule.
Gelber also tweeted the nine home games, with the Bills hosting the Carolina Panthers on either a Saturday or Sunday.
The most notable rumored game is a rematch of the AFC championship game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 for Sunday Night Football on Channel 2.
According to Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion, the Bills will have a Thanksgiving holiday matchup, heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints for a prime-time game.