City adds to Bills-themed changes, renames Niagara Square streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you drive around Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo this weekend, you will notice even more Bills-themed changes.

The city on Saturday unveiled what it's calling Bills Mafia Square.

In addition to the huge banners on City Hall, you will now notice some temporarily renamed streets such as Josh Allen Way, Stefon Diggs Way, and even Terry and Kim Pegula Way.

The full list includes:

Terry and Kim Pegula Way, Delaware at Chippewa

Coach McDermott Way, Delaware at Mohawk

Josh Allen Way, Delaware Avenue (North)

Stefon Diggs Way, Niagara Street (West)

Cole Beasley Way, Perkins Street

Jerry Hughes Way, Delaware Avenue (South)

Tre’Davious White Way, Niagara Street (East)

Tremaine Edmunds Way, Court Street

Jordan Poyer Way, West Genesee Street

“Some say the road to the Super Bowl goes through Kansas City. I beg to differ," Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement Saturday. "I say the road to the Super Bowl goes through Niagara Square, and I mean all roads leading into Niagara Square."

The temporary signs are the latest show of support by the city, which recently installed banners at City Hall, transforming it into a selfie spot.

In addition to Buffalo City Hall becoming a popular spot when it comes to pictures, there is also Bills Stadium, the Ralph Wilson statue near the Bills Store, and the "Josh Allentown" sign in the city’s popular Allentown neighborhood.