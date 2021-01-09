Bills GM Brandon Beane has high expectations for season

'Hopefully we have not only the talent but the right people in our building to help deal with the adversity,' the Bills general manager said.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are just 11 days away until the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Tuesday’s deadline, the team is now down to its 53-man roster is set to start the season.

The Bills held their final open practice in front of fans at Highmark Stadium on Wednesday. Thanks to those cuts made on Tuesday, it was a smaller roster than fans last saw during camp.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane spoke before practice early Wednesday.

Beane said he believes in the roster they've built.

It's a plus returning 10 starters on each side of the ball, but unpredictable things such as injuries and even COVID could play a role in the team's success this season.



“We have a lot of expectations,” Beane said. “I can't tell you what that's going to result in wins and losses. Every year will have its ups and downs. Hopefully we have not only the talent, but the right people in our building to help deal with the adversity. I mean, it's a 17-game season. That's something new as well that we'll deal with.”

Fellow starter Tremaine Edmunds also expressed his excitement to have the roster set and fans back in the stands.

“It was exciting man,” Edmunds said. “First time with the 53 roster. Just getting out there playing in front of the fans first time out initial roster. It felt good. A lot of energy out there the fans always bring the energy, so it was like a game out there. That’s just the energy you feel. That’s what they bring to the table. We feed off that. It was high intensity guys flying around and making plays.”

The Bills also announced their 15-man practice squad on Wednesday, including receiver Isaiah Hodgins, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, quarterback Jake Fromm, and running back Antonio Williams to name a few.





The Bills also re-signed long snapper Reid Ferguson and placed receiver Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve.

