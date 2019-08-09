EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — BILLS AT JETS - METLIFE STADIUM - EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills came out moving the ball extremely well in a no-huddle offense with Allen going 5-for-6 in the short passing game and moving the ball well downfield. Buffalo had the ball at the New York 26-yard line before Allen was sacked and fumbled allowing the Jets to recover at their own 38-yard line. The Bills defense forced a three and out, but distaster struck on the next series with Buffalo's second turnover of the game. Allen pass was low and deflected off Cole Beasley's hands into those of CJ Mosley who took it back 17-yards and a 6-0 lead after a missed PAT. Allen drove the Bills into field goal range but a taunting penalty on Jon Feliciano took them out of field goal range. The Bills defense remained strong with the Bills outgaining the Jets 73-36 in the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

The Jets began moving the ball well, but the Bills defense held strong with their third sack of the day (Shaq Lawson) on third down to force the Jets to punt once again. The Bills offense continued to have miscues. Josh Allen fumbled the exchange from center Mitch Morse on a 4th and 1 as Buffalo coughed the ball up for the third time in the game. The Buffalo defense responded again forcing a three and out. Ball security continued to be an issue for Buffalo. The Bills turned it over for the fourth time on a Josh Allen pass that was deflected at the line of scrimmage and picked off. The Bills defense held strong again and the Jets missed a field goal before the end of the half.

THIRD QUARTER

The Bills defense continued to dominate on the first series of the second half sacking Sam Darnold for the fourth time in the game and forcing another Jets punt which pinned the Bills back at their one yard line. The Bills tried to run out of the end zone with Frank Gore, and he was stuffed for a safety as the officials claim the ball never completely made it out of the end zone as New York took an 8-0 lead. The Jets finally find the end zone at the end of a 9-play 60-yard drive. An offensive pass interference penalty would up nullifying what appeared to be a Jets touchdown, but Darnold found Le'Veon Bell on a 9-yard scoring play and after converting the two, New York took a 16-0 lead. The Bills finally get on the board after a 50-yard drive capped by a 43-yard Stephen Hauschka field goal to make it 16-3.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Bills are finally able to find the end zone with a 50-yard drive. Rookie running back Devin Singletary was a key part that included a 23-yard gain, and Josh Allen capped it by running in from 3-yards for the score. That brought the Bills to within six-points down 16-10. The Bills put together another scoring drive in the 4th, and it's Allen that hits newly acquired receiver John Brown for a 38-yard TD and a 17-16 lead for the Bills.

