Bills WR Cole Beasley rips NFL, NFLPA over vaccination protocols

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's no secret the vaccination issue is going to be a contentious one for the NFL and players.
The league and the NFLPA released an agreed upon list of protocols on Wednesday that are vastly different for vaccinated and non-vaccinated players.
It didn't take long for that to generate reaction in Buffalo. Bills receiver Cole Beasley took to Twitter on Thursday.
Beasley had spoken in support of non-vaccination prior to Thursday.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen had said he was undecided on whether to get vaccinated and said he would keep his choice to himself.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott had expressed concern over the issue at the start of Organized Team Activities, but he said this week he felt the team was headed in the "right direction" on the issue.
