Bills with the new look on the offensive line

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know how the business goes, a new NFL season means new people.

There's no exception with the Buffalo Bills offensive line. Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane are shaking things up once again.

With Daryl Williams gone, Jon Feliciano out and Cody Ford's position once again up grabs, things could get interesting.

What remains the same, center Mitch Morse and left tackle Dion Dawkins plus Spencer Brown.

During the offseason the Bills added Rodger Saffold, David Quessenberry and Greg Mancz along with some draft picks.

Morse, whos been in the league for 7 years knows he won't necessarily have to coach up his new teammates with the experience they bring.

"This year we seem to bring in a really heavy veteran presence guys whos clocked a lot of games," Morse said. "Greg, DQ, Rodger to name a few. Then we have the rookies who a good class of guys who really want to absorb the information and then try and correlate from the classroom to the field."

"That's all you can ask for. I feel like we have a great group of dudes we have a guy at the helm coach Aaron Kromer who's got us firing on all cylinders. Right now it's just trying to get better we have a ton of work but it's also exciting."