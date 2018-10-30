ORCHARD PARK, NY - Once again, the Bills let another solid defensive effort go to waste this time against the New England Patriots on Monday night football in a game where it held Tom Brady in check for almost the entire game.

It even kept the Patriots out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. That's impressive especially since Brady went without a touchdown pass the whole game. James White punched in the Patriots' only offensive touchdown.

The Bills also sacked Brady twice, both of those from Lorenzo Alexander. But just like in Houston, that effort was not enough to win the game as the offense couldn't get anything going. It struggled once again with offensive mistakes and its inability to put up points scoring just two field goals in a game that was very much in reach.

"I think at the end of the day we have to get more turnovers and find a way to score and put up points because obviously we're having a tough time scoring touchdowns," Lorenzo Alexander said.

That's a lot of pressure to put on this defense especially given the way its played most of this season.

After turning the ball over four times last week against the Colts, Derek Anderson had two more turnovers in his second straight start. He fumbled once and thew an 84-yard pick-six that sealed the win for New England.

Anderson went 22-39 for 290 yards, that interception and no touchdowns. He was also sacked three times.

The Bills also struggled to get the running game going and only managed 46 yards rushing.

And now the quarterback situation just got even more messy when Anderson's status up in the air. He got hurt after being sacked late in the game and left the game. Right now there's no update on his injury or how severe it is as the Bills host the Bears in week nine.

