ORCHARD PARK, NY - Going into the Bills matchup with the Chargers, there were a few storylines we knew would be the focus, like Josh Allen making his first career start. That was certainly going to be a talking point postgame, but no one could have predicted a player literally leaving to retire at halftime.

That's what happened when veteran cornerback Vontae Davis left the game at halftime.

Rafael Bush on Vontae Davis pulling himself out of the game: "To quit on your teammates when things aren't going so well in the middle of a game where we need you and we're down a man, that's definitely disrespectful."@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Cswm344rgS — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 16, 2018

"He pulled himself out of the game. He communicated to us that he was done," head coach Sean McDermott said after the game.

Lorenzo Alexander called it "disrespectful" and Rafael Bush echoed that and more.

"To quit on your teammates when things aren't going so well in the middle of a game where we need you and we're down a man, that's definitely disrespectful," Bush explained.

Vontae Davis’ 1 year contract w/ the #Bills included a $1.5M signing bonus (paid), a $250k workout bonus (paid) a $2.25M base salary (guaranteed), a $750k 46-man active bonus ($46,875 earned), & a $250k 53-man active bonus ($31,250 earned): a little over $4M cash. — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 17, 2018

Bush also said if Davis changed his mind and wanted to return, the locker room would not welcome him back.

"I've never been around that, I've never heard anything like that so I think the only thing to say is he's where he needs to be right now. And that's not here," Kyle Williams said.

Davis released a statement through a tweet from the NFL saying "this isn't how I pictured retiring from the NFL" and "I meant no disrespect to my teammates and coaches."

He also said it hit him that he "shouldn't be out there anymore."

© 2018 WGRZ