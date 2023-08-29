Bills' Von Miller to miss first 4 games on physically unable to perform list, AP source says

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the move coming on the day NFL teams have to cut their rosters to 53.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills top pass-rusher Von Miller will open the season on the physically unable to perform list in allowing him to continue recovering from a torn right knee ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the move coming on the day NFL teams have to cut their rosters to 53 players. ESPN.com first reported the decision.

Miller will be required to miss at least the first four games of the season.

Though Miller hoped to be ready for the start of the season, the move was expected after the 12th-year player has yet to be cleared for practice.