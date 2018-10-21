INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- With their offense desperately seeking ways to support what has become a dominant defense, veteran QB Derek Anderson slides under center for the 2-4 Bills. If that wasn't enough, Buffalo is additionally looking to recover from it's most painful loss of the season and do it on the road. At least they'll be facing one of the five teams with a worse record then they have.

With the ailing Josh Allen watching from the sideline, Anderson will be looking to spark an attack that ranks second-to-last in the NFL in yards per game, dead last in points per game, and second-to-last in touchdowns per game. The passing game is only putting up 123 yards a contest, and features a leading receiver, Zay Jones, with 16 catches, 199 yards, and a touchdown in six games.

On the positive side, the Colts haven't featured a particularly inspiring defense this season. They've yielded an average of 280 yards a game, which puts them 25th in the league. Their only win came in Week 2, a 21-9 triumph in Washington. They'll also see a few faces familiar to Western New Yorkers. Legendary Bills' back-up quarterback Frank Reich was named the team's Head Coach before the season, and hired Jamestown's Nick Sirianni to run his offense. They've been aided by the return from injury of QB Andrew Luck, who's thrown for 1792 yards and 16 touchdown this season. The unit ranks 13th in points per game.

The Bills will be playing the fifth road game in their first seven games and their last out-of-division road game of the season. Only trips to New York to face the Jets as well as to Miami and New England remain. Kickoff is set for 1 PM.

© 2018 WGRZ