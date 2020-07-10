Bills trust McDermott's leadership during COVID-19 pandemic

2 more Titans players have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans game remains in the unknown as two more Titans players test positive for COVID-19.

It was also announced Wednesday morning that a player tested positive for the Las Vegas Raiders, who the Bills just played, leaving players and coaches wondering what's coming next.

“If the game does happen, I trust our staff and trust what coach (Sean) McDermott and the league tell us to do,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “We are taking it one day at a time here, and we're trusting in each other here and holding each other accountable here.

"For the other 31 teams, again, we’ve got no say. That, and we're masking up in our facility to make sure we are following the right protocols.”

The positive for the Bills right now is that McDermott did say no players for the Bills have tested positive as of now.

“I trust that get put in a safe environment no matter what guys tested positive,” Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said. “This isn't a one-team league. There's 32 teams, and everybody is doing the best they can but things are going to happen.

"This isn't a league-wide disaster, the world is going through it as well. I am being understanding more than anything because you don't want anybody to be sick.”

One thing that is certain around the Bills' facility is the trust in McDermott. It’s the leadership from the top down that’s built the foundation for a season full of unknowns.

“We had Zoom calls every day,” Diggs said. “Mentally preparing for the season, what can be thrown at us, and how we will handle it. His (McDermott) mantra has been the same. Take it one day at a time, control what we can control, knowing he’s going to do his best to do his due diligence to keep us safe, and we're going to do the same.”

Added Allen: “What coach McDermott did earlier in the year when we had the false positive and just sending everyone home and making sure we were going virtual with the meetings is the leadership McDermott brings. We would have done that if we had to for however long we had to."

With the Titans having more positive COVID-19 tests, the earliest their facility can open is Saturday. The idea of Tennessee forfeiting has also been thrown around.