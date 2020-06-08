Bills’ Tre’Davious White: ‘You guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life’

White told the media on Wednesday that he’s still considering opting out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback, Tre’Davious White, took to his social media Thursday morning to defend his stance on whether or not he will opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

White told the media on Wednesday that he’s still considering opting out. His main priority is the safety of his two children and girlfriend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After news broke of White’s comments, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions, and the star cornerback saw them; sharing his thoughts and personal connection to COVID-19 in a Tweet below:

Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now? — Tre'Davious White (@TakeAwayTre_) August 6, 2020

White shared that his girlfriends grandfather had passed away from the virus.