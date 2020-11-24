Bills to play Denver Broncos on Saturday evening game

Following their 1 p.m. kickoff this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bills will have only evening games left for the remainder of 2020.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A late December game for the Buffalo Bills has been finalized by the NFL.

The Bills announced that their week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos has been officially scheduled for Saturday, December 19.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m.

When the schedule was announced by the league in May, the game against the Broncos was set as "to be determined" and said to be played either Saturday, December 19 or Sunday, December 20.

The game will air nationally on the NFL Network.

Following their 1 p.m. kickoff this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bills will have only evening games left for the remainder of 2020.

Monday, December 7: Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers, Monday Night Football , kickoff 8:15 p.m.

, kickoff 8:15 p.m. Sunday, December 13: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, Sunday Night Football on NBC , kickoff 8:20 p.m.

, kickoff 8:20 p.m. Saturday, December 19: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, kickoff 4:30 p.m.

Monday, December 28: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Monday Night Football, kickoff 8:15 p.m.

The Bills will close the season on Sunday, January 3, 2021 when they host the Miami Dolphins for a 1 p.m. kickoff.