Bills to open the season against the Jets on 9/11

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Once again, the Buffalo Bills will open the season with a primetime game.

The Bills are set for the opening night of the NFL season on Monday night football at the New York Jets.

The game is set for Monday, Sept. 11 with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

The Bills are no strangers to prime time games given their success in recent years. They had a total of five prime time games as the 2022 schedule was announced, that included the opening game of the entire season leaguewide against the then defending Super Bowl Champion Rams in Los Angeles.

The match-up with New York features a revitalized rivalry in what figures to be a far more competitive division race with the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets via a trade with Green Bay.

The Bills are also on the slate for an International game this season. It was revealed on Wednesday that they will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on October 8th at 9:30am ET.

The remainder of the 2023 season is expected to be announced at 8pm tonight.