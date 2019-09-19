ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Just when it appeared that tight end Tyler Kroft was set to make his debut for the Bills, he suffered another setback.

Kroft missed the first two games of the season with an ankle injury. Wednesday he said he "was ready to go" and that he felt like "I could make an impact."

Now the wait to see Kroft actually play in a Bills uniform maybe even longer. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after practice Thursday that Kroft injured his ankle before practice was over and is undergoing further evaluation.

In his four seasons with the Bengals the tight end, the Bills opponent this weekend, Kroft missed 13 games. He was on track to play against his former team until the latest injury.

Kroft broke his left foot in May on the first day of team workouts. The latest injury is to Kroft's right ankle.

Running back Devin Singletary sat out practice for the second straight day with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Taron Johnson is also dealing with a hamstring injury and also did not practice.

RELATED: Colts waive Chad Kelly

RELATED: Buffalo Bills: Devin Singletary not practicing

RELATED: New changes to mobile tickets at New Era Field