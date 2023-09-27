Bills Terrel Bernard wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bernard was a key factor in the Bills 37-3 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard continues to provide an emphatic answer to a question that's loomed over the defense through the course of the offseason.

Who would replace Tremaine Edmunds at the all important middle linebacker position?

Bernard's performance in Washington spoke volumes, and for the first time in his young career, has earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Bernard has seven tackles. two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery against the Commanders.