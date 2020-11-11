Bills teammates praise Josh Allen for heavy-hearted performance

Josh Allen surpassed 400 yards and four total touchdowns after the passing of his grandmother, Patricia Allen.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen had a decision to make.

“She would of wanted me to play and that’s what she looked forward to,” he said. “She watched every game, whether in person or live on TV.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week again for the second time after his performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

More fitting is that it was all in honor of his late grandmother, Patricia Allen, who died unexpectedly on Saturday.

Through the pain he decided to play, and he did so very well. Allen put up 415 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

“It was definitely for her, and I had some words for her afterwards,” Allen said. “It was a long 24 hours, Sunday was, and going into Saturday. I had to go out and play for her and do it in her honor.

"All my family was all together watching. I don’t think it could have been a better tribute. She was a huge Bills fan. I called my family right after the game and started bawling. They were crying too. My parents said she now has the best seat in the house, her and papa do.”

Many of Allen’s teammates didn’t know his situation, but defensive end Mario Addison and Allen did have a meaningful interaction.

“Mario came up to me and told (me) that we were going to get through this together,” Allen said.

Addison lost his younger brother, Gjamal Antonio Rodriqcus, to a shooting last year.



As Josh Allen played through the pain of losing his grandmother, his teammates had the chance to reflect on how their quarterback was able to put together one of the best performances of his career all, with a heavy heart.

“I was in that situation once before,” running back Devin Singletary said. “It wasn't in the league but where I had to go into a game where I lost my grandmother. You just gain so much more respect for him. That’s tough to do, and for him to come out and play how he did, that speaks volumes.”

Wide receiver Cole Beasley added, “It didn’t change anything for me as far as how I think about him because I already think so highly of him. He's done a good job playing through highs and lows all throughout the season. It didn't surprise me one bit.”

