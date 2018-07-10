BUFFALO, NY – The Bills return to New Era Field on Sunday attempting to rediscover the winning formula from their surprising win in Minnesota and forget last week’s showing in Green Bay. They’ll tangle with the Tennessee Titans, who will hit Orchard Park riding high as winner of their last three.

A sticking point of late for Buffalo has been the disappearance of the running game. The team managed just 58 yards against the Packers with 19 of those coming from the legs of quarterback Josh Allen. LeSean McCoy only touched the ball eight times in total, and three of those were on receptions. Allen remains the team’s leading rusher through four games, totaling just 116 on the season.

The line has been a focus of criticism for some of the early season offensive woes and they’ll need to be good to diffuse what will certainly be a blitz-heavy attack by the Tennessee defense.

The Titans statistically don’t look much better. While the Bills sit second to last in the NFL in total team offense trailing only the Cardinals, Tennessee is just 26th.

WR Corey Davis has looked strong early this season, so he’ll be a big challenge for a Bills’ secondary dealing with injuries. The Titans do have a 3-1 record, but each of those wins came by just three points, so they may not be a team as strong as its record would indicate.

Still, the Bills enter as underdogs. They could also be missing a big piece from an already thinned secondary as Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde as well as Rafael Bush are both questionable. The Titans will be getting Tackle Jack Conklin back this week, and he’ll join a line that has yielded only 7 sacks this season.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM, with former Bills’ center and recent retiree Eric Wood on tap to lead the charge.

