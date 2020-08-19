Bills tailgate game plan to lead Orchard Park Town Board talk

There are differences in opinion on whether it should be allowed on nearby private residential and commercial lots. The Bills' home opener is less than a month away.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park Town Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday on tailgating and whether it should be allowed to go on in private residential and commercial lots surrounding the Bills' complex in the fall.

Several local restaurants and bars have also requested permission to set up tents on their properties.

The Bills' first home game against the New York Jets is now less than a month away, on September 13.

Councilman Conor Flynn sent 2 On Your Side an email last week, noting that after hearing from residents and business people and state and county officials, he is recommending that tailgating should be allowed to go on in private residential and commercial lots surrounding the Bills complex during the upcoming season.

Councilman Gene Majchrzak last week saud he was willing to go along with tailgating for now but with a quote "short leash" to revoke any permit if there is a problem.