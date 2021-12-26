Almost in the bag: Bills control their own destiny after win over New England

The Bills beat the Patriots 33-21 in Foxborough to put themselves back in the driver's seat to win the AFC East.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A shovel pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox was the dagger. The Bills now control their own playoff and AFC East title destiny after a 33-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Leading 26-21, the Bills faced a fourth-and-1 in the middle of their late 13-play, 75-yard drive, when Josh Allen ran for 8-yards to keep the ball out of Mac Jones' hands with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the game.

Damien Harris capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the Bills lead to 20-14.

Tyler Bass connected on a 34-yard field goal earlier in the second half.

Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 13-yard touchdown with 1:45 left in the second quarter to give Buffalo the 10-point lead.

Buffalo's lead should have been larger.

Micah Hyde's interception of a tipped ball gave Buffalo the ball at the New England 33 midway through the second quarter, but Dawson Knox and Emmanuel Sanders dropped passes on third and fourth down in goal to goal situations, failing to turn the turnover into points.

Tyler Bass capped 10-play, 68-yard scoring drive with a 25-yard field goal that gave Buffalo a 10-7 lead.

The Bills came out aggressive at the start of the game and it paid off early.

Head coach Sean McDermott decided to go for it on fourth-and-2 at the 3-yard line, and Josh Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie for a 3-yard touchdown.

It capped a 13-play, 61-yard drive that gave Buffalo an early 7-0 lead.