Diggs embraces fresh start in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Stefon Diggs isn’t dwelling on his departure from the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking with Buffalo reporters for the first time since his blockbuster trade in March, Diggs repeatedly expressed excitement over his new surroundings while also downplaying his role in leaving Minnesota.

"I never really was too vocal about it. It's time for a new beginning was enough said but, to your point, I'm super excited for my new situation. I feel like this is also a great organization built on a lot of hard working guys that grind to get where they're at. I'm just trying to be as helpful as I can, be a puzzle piece, and try to mesh as well as I can to help this team win."