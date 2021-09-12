Bills-Steelers preview: Long day for Ben Roethlisberger ahead

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and Ben Roethlisberger are not the same.
The latter has two Super Bowls under his belt, so maybe the comparison doesn't hurt for Allen - but he is a different quarterback.
Sunday afternoon, the Bills and Steelers will meet for the third time in three seasons, and Buffalo will go for its third straight win in that matchup.
It's been a busy week for Pittsburgh, leading up to Sunday's season opener in Orchard Park, with the Steelers making linebacker T.J. Watt the highest paid defensive player in the national football league with a four-year contract extension worth $112 million.