Bills-Steelers preview: Long day for Ben Roethlisberger ahead

The Bills' offense may be lethal, but a new pass rush might catch Pittsburgh off guard.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and Ben Roethlisberger are not the same.

The latter has two Super Bowls under his belt, so maybe the comparison doesn't hurt for Allen - but he is a different quarterback.

Sunday afternoon, the Bills and Steelers will meet for the third time in three seasons, and Buffalo will go for its third straight win in that matchup.