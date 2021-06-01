COVID-19 testing ahead of home playoff game begins at Bills Stadium

6,700 fans will be at Saturday's game against the Colts, but first they all need a negative COVID-19 test.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The process of testing the 6,700 fans who were able to get tickets to this Saturday's playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts is underway at Bills Stadium.

As part of the guidelines from New York State, all fans must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering Bills Stadium Saturday. To help with this effort, the team partnered with BioReference Laboratories to set up a testing site in Lot 4 outside the stadium.

Testing started at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and fans 2 On Your Side talked to on the way out say the process was quickly and smoothly. Despite a small traffic backup along Abbott Road when the site first opened, most fans told 2 On Your Side's Heather Ly that the whole process took about 10 minutes.

Lots of Go #Bills chants and Let’s Go #Buffalo honks as they leave @WGRZ — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) January 6, 2021

Getting 6,700 people tested in just a few days is no small task. There are 30 drive-thru lanes set up for testing.

After getting the less-invasive lower-nasal swab, the samples are transported to a lab in New Jersey to be processed. Fans are expected to get their results via email in 1-2 days.

Fans are responsible to pay for the cost of the test. If the results come back positive, those fans will be reimbursed for their tickets and parking fee.

#COVID testing outside #Bills Stadium started at 6:30 a.m. Some of the first fans are already done and on their way out. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/zWJ0nUKtw2 — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) January 6, 2021