Bills star Tre’Davious White weighs opting out of 2020 season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Players have until Thursday to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and some players are waiting until the 4 p.m. deadline to make that decision.

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is one of those players. White told the media on Wednesday that he’s still considering opting out. His main priority is the safety of his two children and girlfriend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

White said he wanted to attend training camp to fully grasp how the day-to-day operations run.

“Obviously, they've been doing a great job, but the aspect of guys still testing positive, having false-negative tests, it’s those things that physiologically plays a part in my thinking,” White said.

"Do I want to come in here every day and risk getting my 11-month-old baby sick? At the end of the day, my family is going to always come first.”

If White does decide to not play, then it will be a huge loss for the Bills defense as Star Lotulelei opted out last week.