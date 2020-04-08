Bills release C/G Spencer Long

The changes continue on the Bills offensive line after the pectoral injury to starting guard Jon Feliciano.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills announced the release of center/guard Spencer Long on Tuesday.

Long appeared as a reserve in 14-games for the Bills last season.

The move comes a day after multiple national reports that the Bills had agreed to terms with guard Brian Winters who had just been released by the Jets over the weekend.

Bills GM Brandon Beane confirmed the Bills have inquired about Winters during an appearance on WGR Sports Radio 550, but said it is far from a done deal, especially given the complexities for signing players in the midst of COVID-19.

The developments are taking place after the Bills lost starting guard Jon Feliciano for the season to a torn pectoral muscle.