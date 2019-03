ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills announced Friday afternoon that they have signed tight end Jake Fisher to a one year contract.

Fisher was a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 draft. He came into the league as an offensive lineman. Mainly he's been a backup offensive lineman in his career.

This offseason Fisher dropped 20 pounds and is trying to re-invent himself as a tight end.

Fisher played his college football at Oregon. He also worked out for Houston and Washington before signing with the Bills.

Fisher played tight end in high school where he was used mostly as a blocker.

Fisher is the third tight end on the Bills roster. He joins Jason Croom and Tyler Kroft on the Bills. Kroft was also drafted by the Bengals in 2015. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with Cincinnati after playing college football at Rutgers.