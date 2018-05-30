ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Bills announced Wednesday that they have signed third-round pick Harrison Phillips to a rookie contract.

The signing leaves quarterback Josh Allen as the only Bills draft pick still unsigned.

Harrison Phillips is officially a Buffalo Bill!



Welcome to Buffalo: https://t.co/xcuwLCp7oi pic.twitter.com/AojQY7cc0F — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 30, 2018

The Bills selected Phillips with the 96th pick in April.

He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, and was a two-year starter with Stanford. Phillips led the Cardinals with 103 tackles while adding 7 1/2 sacks and earned first-team Pac-12 honors in his senior season last year.

Phillips will have a chance to develop in Buffalo on a defensive line that features two veteran starters in Kyle Williams and offseason free-agent addition Star Lotulelei.

