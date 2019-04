ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are adding more pieces to their offense during this offseason.

The team announced Monday morning that they have signed former Jacksonville Jaguar running back, T.J. Yeldon, to a two-year contract.

Yeldon is 25 and was drafted 36th overall by the Jaguars.

Yeldon joins the backfield going into training camp this summer with LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, Marcus Murphy, Keith Fore, Senorise Perry, and Christian Wade.