Bills sign RB Freeman to practice squad, place Moss on IR

Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad to add veteran depth after placing rookie Zack Moss on injured reserve.

Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week. Moss suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Bills' 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over the Colts last Saturday. 

Freeman is eligible to begin practicing this week, though it’s unclear if he’ll be up to speed in time for Buffalo’s divisional-round game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. The Bills filled Moss’ roster spot by promoting offensive lineman Jordan Devey off their practice squad.

