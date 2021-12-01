Bills sign RB Freeman to practice squad, place Moss on IR

Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad to add veteran depth after placing rookie Zack Moss on injured reserve.

Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week. Moss suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Bills' 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over the Colts last Saturday.