ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Derek Anderson to add veteran experience and have him serve as a mentor for rookie starter Josh Allen.

The Bills announced the signing Tuesday, a day after Anderson visited the team's facility. He has a 20-27 record over 12 NFL seasons, and spent the past seven serving as Cam Newton's backup in Carolina.

Buffalo lacks veteran depth at quarterback behind Allen and second-year player Nathan Peterman. Allen has a 2-2 record since taking over the starting job after Peterman faltered badly during a season-opening 47-3 loss at Baltimore.

The Bills offense is still sputtering and has yet to top 300 yards this season.

Buffalo plays at Houston on Sunday.

To make room for Allen, Buffalo released safety Dean Marlowe. Buffalo also shuffled its practice squad roster by signing tight end Keith Towbridge and releasing cornerback Michael Hunter.

